Meet Max: The Washington County Juvenile Detention Center’s New Therapy Pup In Training

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Washington County Juvenile Detention Center has a new member of the team: Max.

The Golden Retriever Poodle mix will have a very important job, helping children testify in court. It's a time when kids' emotions can be completely overwhelming, so Max will comfort the kids who are nervous or anxious.

Max will be brought into the courtroom to sit with the child and help calm them down. Court officials say petting Max helps the child control their emotions and relax.

Max, who is 3 months old, is currently going through puppy school. Right now he's learning to sit, stay, and interact with people. In about a year, with the proper training, Max will be a certified therapy dog, and he will become a permanent employee at the JDC.

Governor Asa Hutchinson passed legislation in 2015 to allow therapy dogs in courtrooms. Employees at the JDC said it's really made a difference in the kids they see.

Circuit Judge Stacey Zimmerman said kids miss their family and are frequently scared, so having Max there helps them feel more comfortable.

"It just gives me a ray of sunshine and a ray of hope that that child's gonna make it through a really bad thing," Zimmerman said.