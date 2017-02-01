× NASA Astronaut Twins Mark And Scott Kelly To Speak At U Of A

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Retired NASA astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly will be coming to speak at the University of Arkansas in April.

The identical Kelly twins are coming as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series, according to a university news release. The event will be free and open to the public, and it will begin at 7 p.m. on April 12 in Bud Walton Arena.

The brothers followed similar career paths. Both reached the rank of captain in the U.S. Navy, where they served as fighter and test pilots. Afterward they joined NASA as space shuttle pilots.

The two were part of a unique study on the effects of spending extended time in space. Scott Kelly spent 340 consecutive days in space, while Mark Kelly was on earth. NASA monitored each brother to determine if there were any genetic or physical changes caused by spending time living in space.

During their lecture, “To Infinity and Beyond! Extraordinary Life Lessons from the Kelly Brothers,” the brothers will discuss their achievements in their characteristic sense of humor.

Previous distinguished lecturers who spoke at the University of Arkansas include Bill Nye, Brandon Stanton and Abby Wambach.