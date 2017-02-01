New Device Could Help Alzheimer`s Patients

Posted 2:57 pm, February 1, 2017, by

HEALTHWATCH - A new medical device that looks like a swim cap could be a major breakthrough for millions of people with Alzheimer’s.

Banner Health in Phoenix is starting the first phase of a clinical trial with what they call the “Neuro-E-M.” The device uses electromagnetic waves that help with memory loss. Patients will wear the cap for an hour twice a day for two months. They won’t feel or hear anything. Doctors say the treatment won’t reverse Alzheimer’s, but are optimistic it will at least stop the disease from progressing.

Dr. Edward Zamrini from Banner Health says, “Alzheimer’s disease is a very slow death sentence. Everyone who gets Alzheimer’s is going to die. We have to do something to stop this disease, and we strongly believe now we have a roadmap towards preventing Alzheimer’s."

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s