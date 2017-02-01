× Police: Fayetteville Man Arrested For Molesting Children

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 31) after allegedly molesting two young boys.

Roger Dale Jones, 42, is facing two charges of rape, according to a preliminary report.

On Friday (Jan. 27) an 11-year-old child told a school counselor that Jones had been molesting him, the report states. During an interview, the child said Jones forced him to perform sex acts on him. He said the abuse has been going on for several years.

During another interview on Tuesday (Jan. 31), a 10-year-old child said that Jones had also been molesting him, the report states. He said the abuse started after Christmas.

Both children seemed to have an advanced knowledge of sex for their ages, the report states. Jones knew both of the children.

Jones was taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.