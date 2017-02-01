Police: Ozark Infant’s Remains Found In Cardboard Box Inside Refrigerator

Posted 11:53 am, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:15PM, February 1, 2017

OZARK (KFSM) — The remains of an infant were found inside a refrigerator of an Ozark home, according to the Ozark Police Department.

A Franklin County Detention Center inmate was taken to the hospital for stomach pain on Monday (Jan. 30), according to a department post. The woman told medical staff that she had recently given birth at her home and had disposed of the infant.

The Ozark Police Department was notified, and they searched the home. Police found the child’s remains inside a cardboard box inside the refrigerator in a residence in North Oak Street in Ozark.

The baby is estimated to have been born sometime between Jan. 19-23 to Mary Williams, 38. The birth was never reported to any authorities.

Williams and Vickie Falconio, 69, were both arrested in connection to the child’s death, the post states. They are facing charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse.

The child’s remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments