Police: Ozark Infant’s Remains Found In Cardboard Box Inside Refrigerator

OZARK (KFSM) — The remains of an infant were found inside a refrigerator of an Ozark home, according to the Ozark Police Department.

A Franklin County Detention Center inmate was taken to the hospital for stomach pain on Monday (Jan. 30), according to a department post. The woman told medical staff that she had recently given birth at her home and had disposed of the infant.

The Ozark Police Department was notified, and they searched the home. Police found the child’s remains inside a cardboard box inside the refrigerator in a residence in North Oak Street in Ozark.

The baby is estimated to have been born sometime between Jan. 19-23 to Mary Williams, 38. The birth was never reported to any authorities.

Williams and Vickie Falconio, 69, were both arrested in connection to the child’s death, the post states. They are facing charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse.

The child’s remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.