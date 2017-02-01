× Razorbacks Back On Track After Steam Rolling Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Saturday’s loss at Oklahoma State snapped a four game winning streak for Arkansas but it didn’t stop the Razorbacks’ momentum in SEC play.

Arkansas exploded for 52 second half points as they pulled away for an 87-68 win over Alabama inside Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks (17-5, 6-3) have now won five straight SEC games and leap over the Crimson Tide in the SEC standings.

Dusty Hannahs led Arkansas with 19 points off the bench on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range, while Moses Kingsley added 15 points and six rebounds. Arkansas had five players finish in double figures as Jaylen Barford finished with 13 while Daryl Macon added 12 and Manny Watkins pitched in 10 points off the bench.

Alabama, who trailed 35-27 at the half, cut the Razorbacks’ lead to four in opening minute but Arkansas quickly responded as it went on a 24-7 run to blow the game open.

Arkansas travels to last place Missouri on Saturday.