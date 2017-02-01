× Razorbacks Bolster Roster On National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – National Signing Day is in full swing and the Arkansas Razorbacks continue to pile up recruits as the old fax machine has been hard at work today.

Arkansas had 10 players sign early, nine of which are on campus for the spring semester, while the Razorbacks could add up to 15 more on Wednesday.

The biggest get came around 10:00 a.m. when Dallas Bishop Dunne defensive back Chevin Calloway committed to the Razorbacks on ESPN but his letter of intent has not been received as of 11:02 a.m. Calloway is a four star recruit and would be the fifth defensive back for the class.

The Razorbacks currently sit at 23 signees for the 2017 class.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown Previous School Maleek Williams* RB 6-0 230 Punta Gorda, Fla. Charlotte HS Dalton Wagner* OL 6-9 315 Spring Grove, Ill. Richmond Burton HS Daulton Hyatt* QB 6-4 180 Attala, Ala. Etowah HS Korey Hernandez* CB 5-10 170 Atlanta, Ga. Cedar Grove HS Kyrei Fisher* OLB 6-2 225 Tulsa, Okla. Union HS Shane Clenin* OL 6-6 295 Festus, Mo. Jefferson HS Kirby Adcock* OL 6-5 300 Nashville, Ark. Nashville HS Jonathan Nance* WR 6-2 187 Gulfport, Miss. Mississippi Gulf Coast CC Brandon Martin* WR 6-4 205 Monroe, La. Prime Prep Academy Jeremy Patton* TE 6-6 236 Indianapolis, Ind. Arizona Western College Josh Paul LB 6-2 205 Kenner, La. De La Salle HS Melvin Johnson II DE 6-4 246 North Las Vegas Riverside City College Jarques McClellion CB 6-0 175 Lake Worth, Fla. American Heritage School Derrick Munson LB 5-11 195 New Orleans, La. Archbishop Rummel HS Montaric Brown S 6-0 175 Ashdown, Ark. Ashdown HS David Porter DE 6-3 240 Little Rock, Ark. Joe T. Robinson HS Koilan Jackson WR 6-3 212 Little Rock, Ark. Joe T. Robinson HS De’vion Warren ATH 5-11 176 Monroe, La. Ouachita Parish HS Maleek Barkley WR 5-11 186 Austin, Texas Lake Travis HS Chase Hayden RB 5-11 195 Memphis, Tenn. Saint George’s School Jarrod Barnes WR 5-11 172 Cabot, Ark. Cabot HS Jordon Curtis DB 6-0 180 Jenks, Okla. Jenks HS Kamren Curl DB 6-2 175 Muskogee, Okla. Muskogee HS

*Player signed before National Signing Day

Player breakdowns provided by the University of Arkansas Sports Information Department

Kamren Curl

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Top 10 player in the state of Oklahoma by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Tabbed the No. 7 player in Oklahoma and No. 41 safety in the class by Rivals … Listed as the No. 44 safety in the class and top safety in Oklahoma by Scout … Rated the No. 9 player in Oklahoma and No. 52 athlete in the 2017 class by ESPN … Top 10 player in the state and No. 42 athlete in the 247Sports Composite ranking … Coached by Rafe Watkins at Muskogee HS … Turned two of his three interceptions into touchdowns as a senior … Totaled 89 tackles and six pass breakups tackles to help lead the Roughers to a 9-2 record and the Class 6II semifinal … Also hauled in 46 catches for 533 yards and six TDs on offense … Named to the All-Phoenix Prep Football team as a defensive back and to Scout’s All-Midlands team as an athlete … Recorded 75 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups as a junior … Totaled 52 tackles and two pass breakups as a sophomore … Also competed on the track and field team … Chose Arkansas over Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, TCU, Baylor, Nebraska, Houston, Texas Tech, Washington State, Illinois and others.

Josh Paul

Ranked a three-star prospect by ESPN, Scout and 247Sports … Top 50 player in the state of Louisiana according to ESPN (No.41) and 247Sports Composite (No. 50) … Graded as an outside linebacker by every scouting service … Listed as the No. 53 outside linebacker in the class and No. 22 outside linebacker in the south by Scout … ESPN ranked him as the No. 75 outside linebacker while 247Sports ranked him No. 86 at his position … Named the Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year by the Lane Sports by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and the Times Picayune All-Metro Small Schools Defensive Player of the Year following his senior season … Led De La Salle to a 13-1 record and the state semifinals … Coached by Ryan Manale … Earned a spot on the MaxPreps Medium School All-America second team … Recorded 81 tackles, including five for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and returned an interception for an 80-yard touchdown … Returned a punt for a TD against KIPP Renaissance High School and also blocked two punts in 2016 … Helped lead De La Salle to a 13-1 record and into the state semifinals … Split time at linebacker and safety as a junior with 43 tackles, including nine for loss, seven tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns … Named to the New Orleans Advocate All-Area first team … Chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

Melvin Johnson II

A three-star prospect by 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 110 overall junior college player in the class and the No. 14 junior college defensive tackle by 247Sports … Helped Riverside finish 10-2 overall with a 4-1 mark in conference play in 2016 … Named a first-team All-American by the California Community College Football Coaches Association … Played in 11 games … Finished fifth on the team with 37 tackles and second with 9.0 tackles for loss … Recorded one sack in a 59-0 win at Chaffey … Had at least one tackle in 11 games … Tallied six multi-tackle games, including two six-tackle performances … Logged at least a half-tackle for loss in each of the first eight games, including 1.0 in each of the first four and a career-high 2.5 in a 77-7 win against LA Harbor … 4.5 of his tackles for loss came against conference opponents … Part of a defense that allowed only seven TDs … Totaled 18 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks, in 2015 … Chose Arkansas over Iowa State, Kentucky and Toledo.

Jarques McClellion

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Rated the No. 53 cornerback in the class of 2017 and No. 17 corner in the South by Scout … ESPN tabbed him the No. 62 cornerback with a scout grade of 77 … Ranked the No. 89 cornerback and No. 113 player in the state of Florida by 247Sports Composite … Won the 2017 Brandon Flowers Defensive Player of the Year Award, which is named after his cousin who currently plays in the NFL for the Los Angeles Chargers … Earned an invite to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl held in Jacksonville … Named to the Sun-Sentinel Super 11 prior to the season … Earned all-area recognition … Totaled 46 tackles and 21 pass breakups as a senior … Also had four receiving touchdowns … Helped lead American Heritage HS to the 2015 Florida 3A state championship game and a 10-3 record … Had eight interceptions and 45 tackles as a junior … Selected Arkansas over Florida, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Purdue, Maryland, Syracuse, Boston College, California and others.

Derrick Munson

A consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and Scout … Ranked as the No. 4 outside linebacker in Louisiana and No. 31 in the south by Scout … Rated as the No. 21 player in Louisiana by 247Sports.com … Tabbed as the No. 38 outside linebacker in the class by 247Sports … Played safety as a sophomore and linebacker as a junior and senior … As a senior, earned a spot on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team and was named Most Valuable Defensive Player in the Catholic League … Selected to the ALL-USA Louisiana Football first team … Recorded 120 tackles, including five for loss, and five interceptions while playing linebacker … Helped Archbishop Rummel High School’s defense allow only 14 points over the first two games of the season … Tallied 19 tackles and stopped University Lab High School’s final two threats in the fourth quarter with interceptions in the team’s 28-14 season-opening win … Followed that performance with 12 stops and an interception in the 21-0 win at Covington High School … As a junior in 2015, recorded 160 tackles, including 21 for loss, six sacks and two interceptions en route to Defensive Player of the Year honors on The New Orleans Advocate’s All-Metro team … Averaged 12.1 tackles in 13 games and helped Archbishop Rummel HS to a district title and state championship runner-up finish … Racked up 20 tackles, forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass in a win over Mississippi’s Wayne County High School … Totaled 92 tackles as a sophomore and helped the team to a district championship and appearance in the state semifinal … Made 68 stops as a freshman and helped win the school’s first football state championship … Played with current Razorbacks Henre’ Toliver, Dwayne Eugene and Briston Guidry at Archbishop Rummel … Also played basketball and was a member of the wrestling team at Archbishop Rummel HS … Coached by Jay Roth … Chose Arkansas over Louisville.

Montaric Brown

Consensus four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Ranked the top player in the state of Arkansas by Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Tabbed a top 200 player in the Class of 2017 by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Ranked the No. 113 overall prospect and No. 12 safety by 247Sports … Earned a scout grade of 82 and the No. 191 positon on the ESPN300 as the No. 12 safety … Pegged the No. 172 overall prospect and No. 16 safety by Scout … Tabbed the No. 163 overall prospect, No. 18 safety and the top player in the state of Arkansas in the 247Sports Composite ranking … Played for the East Team at the U.S. Army All-American game making three tackles in the 27-17 win over the West … Made 110 tackles and recorded seven interceptions as a senior at Ashdown HS … Returned one interception for a 71-yard TD while also hauling in 52 receptions on offense for 813 yards and seven scores … As a junior in 2015, he recorded 122 tackles and five interceptions, highlighted by three for touchdowns … Also had seven total TDs on offense and kick returns … Chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Missouri and others.

Koilan Jackson

A four-star prospect according to ESPN … Tabbed as a top-five player in the state of Arkansas by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, with a best of No. 2 by 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 26 wide receiver in the class by 247Sports as well as the No. 2 wide receiver in the state of Arkansas by Scout … Rated as the No. 167 overall player in the nation by 247Sports … Helped Joe T. Robinson HS to a 12-2 overall record with a 6-1 mark in conference play in 2016 … Finished his senior season with 57 receptions for 1,206 yards and 12 touchdowns … Added 487 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 56 carries … Also completed 5 of 9 passes for 80 yards and three touchdowns … Logged seven games of 100 or more receiving yards … Averaged 21.2 yards per catch and 92.8 receiving yards per contest … Racked up 469 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns through the team’s first four games … Totaled 100 or more receiving yards in four of the team’s first five games … Had a streak of three straight 100-yard receiving games later in the season … Rumbled for 141 yards and one TD on 19 carries, while going 1-for-3 passing for 15 yards against Warren High School in the Class 4A quarterfinals … Had four receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns from 38 and 27-yards out without playing in the second half of Joe T. Robinson’s 51-28 season-opening win over Lakeside High School … Made six catches for 128 yards and a TD in a win over Arkadelphia High School … Hauled in five receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns to help Joe T. Robinson in a 47-18 win over Fountain Lake High School … Coached by Todd Eskola at Joe T. Robinson Also competed for the track and field team … Transferred to Joe T. Robinson from Parkview High School following his junior season in 2015 … Produced 3,000 yards of total offense and 38 touchdowns in 2015 as the quarterback for Parkview … Chose Arkansas over Illinois, Memphis, Louisiana-Monroe, Army and others.

David Porter

A consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and Scout … Rated the No. 1 defensive end in the state of Arkansas by Scout … Ranked as the nation’s No. 49 strong-side defensive end and the state of Arkansas’ No. 10 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite … Helped Joe T. Robinson High School to a 12-2 overall record with a 6-1 mark in conference play in 2016 … Ranked third on the team with 105 total tackles … Averaged 8.1 tackles per game … 68 of 105 tackles were of the solo variety … Led the team with 24.0 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with 10.0 sacks … Made multiple tackles in every game … Logged five double-digit tackle performances, including a season-high 13 in a 42-0 win over Baptist Prep … Had 33 tackles during a three-game stretch … Tallied multiple tackles for loss in six games … Notched a season-high 5.0 tackles for loss twice … Booked a tackle for loss in seven straight games to close out the season, totaling 20.0 over that stretch … Added a forced fumble and a pass deflection … James Street Sportsmanship Award nominee … Attended the Nike The Opening Dallas Regional in March 2016 … As a junior, recorded 84 tackles, including 17.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble … Coached by Todd Eskola … Chose Arkansas over Baylor, Texas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Colorado State, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Rutgers, Tulsa and others.

Chase Hayden

Tabbed the No. 4 all-purpose running back by Rivals and 247Sports … Four-star prospect, No. 7 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 169 player in the Class of 2017 by Rivals … Three-star prospect by ESPN, Scout and 247Sports … Pegged as the No. 27 running back in the class by Scout … Earned a final No. 188 prospect ranking in the class by 247Sports Composite … No. 10 prospect in Tennessee by 247Sports … Named one of the top 10 performers at The Opening … Rushed for 7,000 yards and 92 touchdowns over his career at St. George Academy … Coached by David Carter … Earned Division 2A All-State honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association as a senior … Finalist for the Division II-A Mr. Back award … Named the District 2A West 2 Player of the Year … Rushed for 1,940 yards on just 160 attempts for a 12.1 yards per carry average … Scored 29 touchdowns, including 27 on the ground … Hauled in eight receptions for 159 yards while also making 51 tackles to go along with 16 pass breakups on defense … Played in the 15th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl All-Star game … As a junior, he was named Tennessee’s Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in Division 2-A to become the first person in the first 31 years of both awards to win each in the same year … Rushed for an area-best 2,625 yards and 32 touchdowns … Averaged 10.9 yards per carry added five receiving TDs on 19 receptions … Rushed for 266 yards in the state title game against Northpoint … First of three straight seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing came as a sophomore in the form of 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns … Became St. George’s all-time leading scorer in basketball during his senior season with 2,030 career points … Averaged 24.6 points, five rebounds, three steals and 2.6 assists per game as a junior … Chose Arkansas over Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Virginia, Purdue, Arizona and others.

Maleek Barkley

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Evaluated as a top 100 receiver by 247Sports (No. 89) and ESPN (No. 96) … Ranked the No. 44 athlete in the class and the No. 70 prospect in the state of Texas by Rivals … Rated a top 100 player in Texas by Rivals, 247Sports (No. 79) and ESPN (No. 82) … Scout ranked him the No. 89 running back in the class as a three-star … Coached by Hank Carter … Totaled over 4,600 yards from scrimmage over three seasons, including 2,031 on the ground and 1,902 through the air to go along with a 53 career touchdowns … Closed his career at Lake Travis HS with three touchdowns and 138 yards receiving in the 2016 Texas Class 6A Division I state championship in a 41-13 win over Woodland HS at AT&T Stadium in Arlington … Two of his TDs came through the air, including a 65-yard score, while the other came on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter … Named the 25-6A All-District Offensive Player of the Year … Used primarily as a running back, he totaled 1,345 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground as a senior … Bumped his total yards from scrimmage to 2,146 for the year with 613 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through air … As a junior, he rushed for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers to a 15-1 record and a spot in the Texas Class 6A Division II state championship game as a junior … Also hauled in 55 receptions for 693 yards and 10 TDs … Added two kickoff returns for scores … Named to the District 14-6A All-District first team … Named the team’s running back MVP as a junior and senior … Chose Arkansas over Michigan State, Utah, Arizona, Illinois and others.

De’Vion Warren

A four-star prospect by ESPN … Ranked as the No. 18 player in Louisiana by ESPN … Tabbed as the No. 5 athlete in Louisiana and the No. 28 athlete in the south by Scout … Rated as the No. 34 athlete in the class by ESPN … Listed as the No. 37 player in the class by 247Sports … A three-year letterman at Ouachita Parish HS … A three-time all-district selection and two-time all-northeast honoree … Named a Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association All-State Class 5A honorable mention as a senior in 2016 … Earned a spot on the Central Louisiana All-District first team … Was responsible for 39 total touchdowns … Tallied 1,361 yards on the ground … Completed 57 of 128 passes against just one interception for 1,022 yards … Had 317 total yards and seven touchdowns in a 54-35 win against Natchitoches (La.) Central High School … Followed that performance with 136 rushing yards and six touchdowns against Alexandria (La.) High School … Rushed 26 times for 215 yards and four TDs against Ruston … As a junior in 2015, played quarterback and had more than 2,200 yards of total offense and 27 TDs … Threw for 235 yards and three scores as a sophomore in 2014 … Also rushed for 628 yards and six TDs … Coached by Jeff Fitzgerald … Chose Arkansas over Colorado State.

Jarrod Barnes

A versatile athlete who played wide receiver and QB at Cabot High School … Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and Scout … Rated as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Arkansas according to 247Sports … Listed as the No. 4 prospect in Arkansas by Rivals and No. 7 by ESPN … Tabbed the No. 20 athlete in the class by 247Sports and No. 1 in Arkansas by Scout … Ranked the No. 27 athlete in the south by Scout … Earned 2016 7A Central All-State honors … Finished his senior campaign with 867 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 126 attempts … Completed 39 of 49 passes for 689 yards and four TDs against two just interceptions … Returned five kicks for more than 100 yards and had one interception returned 47 yards for a score … Scored on a 7-yard TD scamper to lift Cabot over Pine Bluff 28-27 in the team’s season opener … Had a 39-yard run for a TD on Cabot’s first offensive play against Pine Bluff … Also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score, completed 8 of 11 passes for 113 yards and ran 16 times for 115 yards … Scored twice, including the game-winner, while also completing 6 of 9 passes for 234 yards and another score in Cabot’s 27-23 win at Southside High School … Scored on runs of nine and seven yards and had big pass plays of 48, 51 and 58 yards against Southside … Rumbled for 185 yards and three TDs on 15 carries to lift Cabot to a 62-34 win over Bentonville West High School … Also went 1-of-2 passing for 36 yards and a TD … Named the All-Arkansas Preps Male Athlete of the Year as a junior … Rushed 111 times for 1,090 yards and 17 TDs to lead Cabot HS to a 10-0 regular season in 2015 … Also completed 15 of 44 passes for 223 yards and two TDs … Coached by Mike Malham … Led Cabot HS to the Arkansas Class 7A basketball state championship over Bentonville in 2016.

Jordon Curtis

A consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and Scout … Ranked as the No. 16 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, No. 17 by Rivals and No. 19 by ESPN … Rated as the No. 3 cornerback in the state of Oklahoma by Scout as well as the No. 7 midland cornerback … Tabbed as the No. 40 cornerback in the class by Scout … Played both running back and cornerback at Jenks High School … Part of three state champion football teams at Jenks HS … Helped Jenks HS to an 11-1 overall record and an appearance in the Oklahoma Class 6A-1 state semifinal … Named to the 6A-1 All-District team … Had 22 tackles and four interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns … Racked up 1,288 all-purpose yards to average 161.0 per game … Rushed 63 times for 784 yards and a 12.4 yards per carry average … Found the end zone nine times on the ground … Caught 8 of 12 targets for 177 yards and a TD … Had 167 yards and one TD on four kickoff returns … Found the end zone on a 7-yard run with 1:14 left to lift Jenks HS past Union 35-28 in the MidFirst Backyard Bowl, while playing through a thumb injury … As a junior, rushed for 781 yards and 12 TDs … Added 308 receiving yards and two TDs on 14 receptions … Named to the All-State team as a defensive back after recording 23 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, including one returned for a score … Had eight rushes for 133 yards and a TD to go along with a 46-yard reception and a key pass breakup in a 33-17 win against Union in the Class 6A-1 semifinals … Rushed four times for 105 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run in the 41-23 season-opening win over No. 5 Owasso … Also caught two passes for 26 yards and also took an interception back 30 yards for a score … Played 13 games as a sophomore … Tallied 34 stops and one interception, including one returned for a TD … Also had 2.0 tackles for loss and forced a fumble … Carried the ball 11 times for 169 yards and three TDs … Returned six kickoffs for 138 yards and a touchdown … Coached by Allan Trimble … Also played basketball and was a member of the track and field team at Jenks HS … Chose Arkansas over offers from Kansas State, Texas Tech, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa State and others.

Jonathan Nance

Ranked as the No. 13 junior college wide receiver and the No. 117 overall prospect by 247Sports…Battling through a shoulder injury during his sophomore campaign at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Nance finished with 13 receptions for 153 yards. In his freshman season in 2015, Nance hauled in 31 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns…Nance was a standout wide receiver at Gulfport High School, earning All-State second team honors as a senior to go along with All-Area first team recognition in each of his last two years. Over 30 games at Gulfport High School, he scored 16 touchdowns, including 14 through the air, while totaling over 1,500 yards receiving. Nance signed with Southern Mississippi out of high school and enrolled early in January of 2015 before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Brandon Martin

The No. 2 overall player on the ESPN JC50 and the top ranked wide receiver…Highlighted by his No. 2 spot on the ESPN JC50, Martin is a consensus top 10 junior college prospect and four-star recruit thanks to a No. 8 overall ranking by both Scout and 247Sports, who both have him as the No. 2 ranked wide receiver….In his lone season on the field at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Martin totaled 23 receptions for 327 yards and a team-best four touchdowns over 10 games Martin chose Arkansas over LSU, Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Georgia, Mississippi State, Arizona State and others.

Jeremy Patton

The top junior college tight end according to ESPN.com, Scout and 247Sports, Patton helped lead Arizona Western College to the NJCAA Championship game and was named the team’s Offensive MVP at the El Toro Bowl after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown…The No. 9 overall junior college prospect by 247Sports, marking the first time a tight end has been in the top 10 of the outlet’s rankings since 2013. A unanimous four-star, Patton is the No. 17 overall prospect by Scout and landed at No. 33 in the ESPN JC50 with a grade of 80. He chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, USC, Utah, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Houston, Arizona State, Arizona and others.

Kirby Adcock

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 64 player at his position by 247Sports and No. 65 by ESPN … Tabbed the No. 4 player in the state of Arkansas by Rivals, No. 5 by 247Sports and No. 8 by ESPN with a grade of 76 … Rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Arkansas by Scout … Can play all five positions up front … Primarily played tackle in high school … Coached by Mike Volarvich … Winner of the 2016 Willie Roaf Award, which is presented to the top Arkansas high school offensive lineman by the Little Rock Touchdown Club … Helped Nashville High School to an 11-1 record with a 7-0 mark in conference play in 2016 … Paved the way for Nashville to rush for 3,525 yards with a 9.1 per rush average and pass for 2,675 yards … Nashville averaged 293.8 yards rushing and 222.9 yards passing per game … Blocked for three different players who tallied 100-yard rushing games, combining for 13 … Nashville racked up 747 yards of total offense – including 269 yards and eight TDs on the ground – in its 91-63 win over Idabel … Added nine tackles on defense … Helped the Scrappers go 15-0 and win the state championship as a junior in 2015 … Chose the Razorbacks over Iowa State, Southern Miss and Arkansas State.

Shane Clenin

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Missouri by Scout … Tabbed the No. 6 player in the state by ESPN and No. 8 by both 247Sports and Rivals … Ranked as the No. 59 player at his position in the class according to Scout, No. 68 by ESPN and No. 92 by 247Sports … Coached by Alex Rouggly … The first ever Division I signee from Jefferson High School … Led an offensive line that blocked for a rushing attack that totaled 3,700 yards in two years … Named to the all-conference first team and all-district second team as an offensive tackle in 2016 … Also earned a spot on the all-region first team as both an offensive and defensive tackle … Earned academic all-state honors for the third straight year … Played in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Week in Atlanta on Dec. 29 … Helped the Blue Jays to a 6-4 record with a 4-2 mark in district play in 2016 … Racked up 60 pancake blocks … Paved the way for the offense to average 381 yards rushing per game … Recorded 33 total tackles, including four tackles for loss … Picked up all-conference, all-region, all-district and all-state honors as both an offensive and defensive tackle during his junior season in 2015 … Helped Jefferson HS to a Class 2 District runner-up finish … Earned all-conference and all-district status as a sophomore defensive lineman in 2014 … Also a three-year member of the track team and one-year member of the basketball team … Picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Indiana, Northwestern, Iowa State, New Mexico, Colorado State and others.

Kyrei Fisher

Consensus three-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Tabbed the No. 14 player in the state of Oklahoma in the 247Sports Composite rankings … Rated the No. 11 prospect in Oklahoma by Rivals and No. 14 by 247Sports … Ranked the No. 49 outside linebacker in the 2017 class by Scout and No. 51 by Rivals … ESPN rated him the No. 20 player in Oklahoma … Two-year starter under head coach Kirk Fridrich and defensive coordinator Kyle Fridrich … Turned in 65 tackles and eight sacks as a senior in 2016 … Registered four sacks, including three in the first half, in the Class 6A Division I championship game to help Union HS defeat Norman North for its first state title since 2011 … Named to Scout’s All-Midlands team … Totaled 71 tackles and four sacks as a junior … Chose Arkansas over Texas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Colorado, Houston and others.

Korey Hernandez

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Ranked the No. 65 player at his position by ESPN and No. 71 by Scout … Tabbed the No. 8 cornerback in the state of Georgia and No. 26 in the south by Scout … Rated the No. 91 player in the state by ESPN and No. 98 by Rivals … Started at defensive back and also contributed on special teams and wide receiver … Helped the Saints take home its first football state championship in Class AAA with a 30-18 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian, finishing the season with 13-2 overall record and a 6-1 mark in league play in 2016 … Finished senior season with 64 total tackles, 27 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three interceptions en route to earning all-region first-team honors … Totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards through the air, kick returns and punt returns … Scored three different ways in the team’s 40-0 win over Decatur Columbia as he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, caught a 29-yard TD pass and returned an interception 46 yards to the 15-yard line … Tallied six tackles, including one for loss, broke up two passes and recorded one interception in the team’s 28-3 victory over Jenkins … Had 85 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass break ups as a junior … Chose Arkansas over Iowa, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest, South Florida and others.

Daulton Hyatt

Four-star prospect by ESPN … Rated the No. 9 pocket-passer and the No. 150 overall prospect in the nation by ESPN … Tabbed the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama by ESPN … The state of Alabama’s No. 1 quarterback in the class by Scout … Transferred from Arab (Ala.) High School to Etowah High for his senior season … Combined with his junior, sophomore and freshman seasons at Arab HS, he ended his prep career with 6,216 passing yards and 50 TDs to go along with 1,854 yards and 16 scores on the ground … Became the first high school player under Etowah head coach Drew Notes to sign a scholarship with an SEC program … Named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2016 All-State second team … Completed 66 percent of his passes (121 of 184) and threw for 2,240 yards with 25 touchdowns to five interceptions for Etowah as a senior … Finished with a 135.9 quarterback rating … Added 419 yards on the ground with five TDs on 74 rushes … Helped the Blue Devils finish second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record and an appearance in the second round of the 5A state playoffs … Completed 11 of 14 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 44-27 Class 5A playoff win over Mae Jemison … Was 7-of-15 passing for 187 yards and touchdowns of 66 and 49 yards while adding 68 rushing yards on 11 carries against No. 1 Scottsboro … Participated in the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Attended The Opening-Atlanta … Threw for 1,100 yards and five TDs as a junior at Arab … Also tallied 460 yards and two scores on the ground … Completed 163 of 256 passes for a 64 percent clip as a sophomore … Earned 6A Region 7 Offensive MVP honors after passing for 2,250 yards and 16 TDs to go along with 745 yards rushing and five TDs and leading Arab to a 7-4 record and a playoff berth … Also played basketball and baseball … Fielded scholarship offers from 17 FBS schools … Chose Arkansas over Louisville, Miami, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Maryland and others.

Dalton Wagner

Consensus three-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Rated the No. 256 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports … Tabbed a top 50 prospect at his position by 247Sports (No. 32) and Scout (No. 46) … Touted as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Illinois according to Scout … Ranked as the No. 4 player in the state by 247Sports, No. 8 by Scout and No. 19 by ESPN … A three-year starter on the offensive line at Richmond-Burton … Coached by Pat Elder … Earned a spot on the Northwest Herald All-Area first team in 2016 for the second straight season … Named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4-A All-State team and All-Kishwaukee River Conference team … Helped Richmond-Burton to a 6-4 record with a 5-1 mark in conference play and the program’s 10th consecutive Class 4A playoff appearance in 2016 … Paved the way for the Rockets to score 30 or more points four times … Add 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a half-sack on defense in 2016 … Helped Richmond-Burton advance to the second round of the state playoffs in 2015 … Was one of 600 players selected to the 2016 U.S. Army All-American Combine in San Antonio … Chose Arkansas over Louisville, Utah, California, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Purdue and others.

Maleek Williams

Rated a four-star prospect and the No. 33 running back in the class of 2017 by ESPN with a scout grade of 80 … ESPN also tabbed him as the No. 57 player in the state of Florida … Ranked the No. 14 running back in Florida by Scout … Graded out as the No. 47 running back in the class in the 247Sports composite ranking … Coached by Binky Waldrop …Finished his career with 38 rushing touchdowns and eight 100-yard games … Named the Suncoast Sports All-Area Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 … Also named to the FACA All-District 18 Class 7A team … Rushed for an area-leading 1,294 yards with 24 touchdowns en route to leading Charlotte HS to their first state semifinal appearance since 2002 … Topped the 100-yard mark on the ground five times with seven multi-touchdown performances … As a junior, he rushed for 664 yards and 12 touchdowns behind Elijah Mack who is currently at South Florida … Chose Arkansas over Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky, North Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, South Florida, Minnesota, Purdue and others.