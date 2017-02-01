Republicans Celebrate Annual Benton County Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- More than 300 republicans packed the Pea Ridge High School cafeteria on Wednesday night (Feb. 1) for the annual Benton County Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner.

From sheriff and county judges to both former and current governors, it was a night of celebration for the local GOP.

"We just had an incredible victory for the people of this country and our November election," said Cindy Acree, 3rd Vice Chairman for the Republican Party of Benton County. "We've got an opportunity to truly bring all of us together on both sides of the isle."

The party of Lincoln holds these types of dinners in counties across the state of Arkansas every year.

This time, there was much to celebrate for Republicans, with a GOP controlled congress and White House, to super majorities in both legislature chambers.

The dinner was Scott Brownell's first time presiding over the dinner as the chairman of the Benton County Republican Party.

"We have super majorities in both houses, so it's a time when we really feel we can do some positive things for the state and the nation as well," Brownell said.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee was the event's keynote speaker.

He took some time to praise President Donald Trump's time in office.

"I think Donald Trump has been an amazing president in his first two weeks in office," Huckabee said. "I think what's so shocking to many people is he is doing exactly what he said he was going to do."

Governor Asa Hutchinson briefly addressed the crowd.

During an interview with reporters, Governor Hutchinson mentioned his signing into law of a bill that will lower income taxes on more than 600,000 Arkansans.

The governor commended Trump on quickly addressing issues promised during his campaign. He also touched on immigration by saying that now is the time for the Republican party to expand by leading.

"We're a compassionate country and these migrants, immigrants, those that come here legally," Hutchinson said. "They represent our values."