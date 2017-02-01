Signups Underway For La Colmena Art School In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Most people in the Fort Smith area have seen or heard about the Unexpected Project. One building involved in the project is now being transformed into an art school.

As you drive by the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Garrison next to Immaculate Conception, many often wonder what purpose the colorful, funky building on the corner serves. It's called the Universal Chapel, and what used to be a real estate office is now being turned into an art school.

Organizers are calling the building "La Colmena", which means 'the beehive'. The teacher behind this new project is Ana Maria Ordiz. She moved to the Fort Smith area less than a year ago and has always had a passion for art.

The inside of the building is getting a complete makeover before classes begin. Ana Maria said, "It needs some love and care and we are doing that by painting the walls with murals."

On the inside, there will be classrooms offering drawing classes for kids and adults in the community. Regardless of their level of art experience, folks can learn the basics of drawing rough shapes, detailed portraits or even a scenery.

The artist who painted the chapel reached out and said he's thrilled the building is being used for this purpose.

"It's a beautiful city and downtown area so I want to bring everyone together to come here and create art," said Ana Maria. She adds, "I want people to see that there is an art scene and that it's growing."

Art classes begin on February 7th. Classes will cost $180 per person and the fee doesn't include materials.

Each class will have five students and will meet for three hours once a week for six weeks.

