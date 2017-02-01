University Of Arkansas Students Kick-Off Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)-- After a year of planning and weeks of rehearsals, the Inspirational Chorale at the University of Arkansas is ready to showcase their annual Black Music Symposium.

This year students and guests speakers are centering their focus on the contributions African Americans have made to Jazz, Soul, Blues and Rock music.

Throughout the week of events guest speakers will take the audience on a journey through time with music from a few of the greats like B.B. King, Jimmy Hendrix and Aretha Franklin.

For senior music student Charles Robinson performing in the Black Music Symposium gives him a sense of inclusiveness.

"You can trace it back to a black ancestor, you can trace it back to relative. It makes me feel like we're definitely apart of American history." Robinson said.

If you missed tonight's kick-off event, here's a list for the rest of the week:

In addition to the lectures and performances, evening concerts include:

Wednesday, February 1

The Jake Hertzog Trio and Friends,

FREE - Faulkner Performing Arts Center

Thursday, February 2

Collage Concert featuring the Schola Cantorum, the Inspirational Chorale, UA Jazz Band, and the Fayetteville Jazz Collective

FREE - Faulkner Performing Arts Center



Friday, February 3

Open Mic Night/Shed: Musicians, poets, and spectators can come and enjoy an opportunity to express their creativitiy on the stage

FREE - Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall Open Mic/Shed, where m,

Saturday, February 4

The Stax Music Academy from Memphis, TN

Inspired Soul Debut

$10 - Adults, $5 - Students and Seniors -

Faulkner Performing Arts Center