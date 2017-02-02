Posted 4:07 pm, February 2, 2017, by
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man wanted by police for nearly two months in connection with copper theft has been arrested.

Robert Eugene Knauls faces a felony first-degree criminal mischief charge of more than $1,000.

Knauls was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 1) during a traffic stop, according to police.

During December 2016, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of North 19th Street after a woman reported seeing a man underneath her home. She told dispatchers the man was stealing pipes, an arrest report states.

When police spoke with the woman, she told them she yelled at the suspect, and he shook his head as if he had been caught before running from her, according to the report.

The pipes underneath the home were damaged and appeared to be cut, according to the report. Officers suspect Knauls was stealing copper.

Damage was estimated to be at least  $1,000, according to police.

Police found a white JC Penney sack containing several tools underneath the home, and suspect the tools were used while stealing copper.

He remained Thursday (Feb. 2) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

