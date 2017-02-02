Church Group Uses Plastic Bags To Create Mats For Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The First United Methodist Church group, Knitters and Knotters has found a unique way to give back to those in need. The group is taking plastic bags and making them into mats.

The process includes smoothing and flattening the bags, cutting them into strips and crocheting them together.

The bags then go to the Salvation Army and other homeless shelters in the area.

Members of the group said not only are these mats comfortable, but they can also be washed, dried and reused.

"Bugs don't like it because your basic mats from stores are made out of oil," group member Jeanne Ledbetter said. "They're perfect for our homeless people."

What started as a project for the homeless has now developed into the women making mats for local schools.

"[The school] contacted us and said they had all these children," Ledbetter said. "When they laid down for their naps, they didn't have anything to lay on but the concrete floor."

Helping those in need is the group's main focus. Members said those in need are actually closer than we think.

"You don't have to go overseas or to some foreign country," member Linda Bennett said. "There are people in our backyard that need a lot of things and this is just one of the things that we try to provide for them."

Each mat takes nearly 30 hours to complete. The group is currently working on letter mats to donate to a local school to help teach students each letter of the alphabet.

Knitters and Knotters meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. The group welcomes everyone to join.