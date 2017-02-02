× Doctor At Sparks Earns Advanced Board Certification

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith doctor is one of three physicians in the state to achieve an advanced board certification.

Dr. Arturo Meade is now a diplomat of the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP), and one of three physicians in the state to achieve the advanced board certification, a new release states.

Those of the AABIP established a certification process in an effort to make improvements within the pulmonology field, according to the release.

Meade is also board certified in internal and sleep medicine, as well as pulmonology, the release also states. He has practiced in Fort Smith since 1995 and currently works as a pulmonologist at Sparks Clinic Lung Center.

Interventional pulmonologists use tools to assist patients with a wide range of lung and chest issues.