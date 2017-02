× Fayetteville’s Banner Supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ Goes Viral

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A banner honoring Black History Month in Fayetteville is going viral after a photo of it was posted on Twitter.

The banner, put up in honor of the city’s Black History Month celebrations, also reads “BLACK LIVES MATTER” and “#FAYETTEVILLECARES”.

As of Thursday (Feb. 2) night, the tweet had 41,385 likes and 16,229 retweets.