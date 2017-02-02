× Former Ark. Gov. Mike Huckabee Gives John Brown University Lecture

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee gave a lecture at John Brown University on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 2).

Huckabee, Fox News contributor and former presidential candidate, spoke at 10:30 a.m. as part of the Barnett Civic Leadership Series.

Huckabee served as the governor of Arkansas for more than a decade, and he was formerly a Baptist minister.

“We want to encourage students to consider how our Christian faith can impact public service,” said JBU President Dr. Chip Pollard. “Gov. Huckabee’s career in the ministry, in government service and on the national campaign trail has given him a unique perspective on the intersection of religion and politics. We are grateful for the opportunity for the governor to share from his experience with our students.”

Huckabee spoke to the students at the Cathedral of the Ozarks.

“My challenge to them was, whatever you’re going to do — whether it’s politics or medicine or teaching or law enforcement — whatever it is you do, be salt and be light,” Huckabee said.