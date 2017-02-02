Fort Smith Man Accused Of Fighting Officer During Arrest

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is facing charges after he reportedly fought an officer during an arrest.

Timothy M. Nunnally-Olsen, 51, of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Nunnally-Olsen is accused of fighting an officer and elbowing the officer in his neck.

He is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

