Fort Smith Police Searching For Suspects In Credit Card Theft

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.

On Dec. 12, an Ozark resident reported that her wallet was missing from her purse while she was working at a business on South 57th Street, according to a department release. Afterward, she learned that people had used her stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.

The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help identifying the man and woman pictured. They are described as black, and they are between 35-45 years old.

Anyone with information about the pair should contact the department at 479-709-5100 or 78-CRIME.