× McKinney To Miss 2017 Season Due To Tommy John Surgery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The start of a new baseball season is just more than two weeks away but Arkansas was dealt a major blow on Thursday.

The university issued a statement saying that junior pitcher Keaton McKinney will miss the entire 2017 season after sustaining an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery.

“Unfortunately, Keaton suffered an elbow injury that will force him to miss this season,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “We expect him to make a full recovery following his surgery and look forward to having him back on the field as soon as he is healthy and ready to return.”

McKinney was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after the 2015 season after going 6-2 with an ERA of 3.21 but struggled during his sophomore season as he went just 1-5 with a 6.66 ERA and walked 34 in 52.2 innings of work. The right-hander battled a hip injury late in his freshman season and never was really healthy in 2016.

Arkansas begins the new season on Feb. 17 vs Miami (Ohio).