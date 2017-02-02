Mercy Offering Low-Cost Heart Screenings In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH (KFSM) — One in four people die of heart disease every year and because of this high statistic, those at Mercy are honoring American Heart Month by offering low-cost heart screenings in Rogers and Bella Vista.

Doctors said the screenings are for people of all ages, but especially those older than the age of 50, or with a family history of heart disease or diabetes.

The screenings are simple, non-invasive procedures. Patients will have ultrasounds while specialists look for blockages or anything out of the ordinary.

"If we can detect some of this stuff early on, we can be a little more aggressive in preventing those future catastrophic events," said Vascular Technologist Kevin Tucker of Mercy Hospital.

"We take this special occasion to be here before you actually need us and hopefully we can find things that haven't started showing yet, but may in the future. We want to catch those early on," Tucker added.

Health insurance will not cover the screenings and those participating must pay at the appointment.

There are two screening packages offered.

Level I Screening is $30 and includes:

• Cholesterol and blood glucose screenings

• Blood pressure reading

• Resting EKG, complete with a pocket card

showing your baseline EKG reading

Level II Screening is $100 and includes everything in Level I plus these

vascular screenings:

• Abdominal aorta to assess aneurysm

• Carotid arteries to assess blockage for stroke risk

• Peripheral leg arteries to assess decrease in

circulation

• If deemed appropriate, a CT calcium score test

may be suggested to detect calcified plaque in

your coronary arteries

Screenings are offered at the following times:

Tuesdays, February 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Mercy Clinic Primary Care Bella Vista, 1 Mercy Way in Suite 20

Thursdays, February 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Mercy Clinic Endocrinology at J.B. Hunt Tower in Rogers, 5100 W. J.B. Hunt Drive

Space is limited.

To schedule a screening, call 338-3888 or learn more by clicking here.

Segment sponsored by: Mercy Health System