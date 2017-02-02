× Family, Police Search For Oklahoma Mother Of Three Who Vanished During Lunch Break

MCALESTER, Okla. — Police are searching for an Oklahoma mother of three who went missing during her lunch break earlier this month.

Holly Marie Cantrell, 40, was reported missing on Jan. 20.

Cantrell, who works as a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Center, reportedly took her lunch break at 11:56 a.m. and then never returned to work, reported KFOR.

Cantrell was seen getting into a green, short wheel base truck on surveillance video.

Cantrell’s daughter, Charity Cantrell Clayton, told the Huffington Post that the family knows the driver of the green truck, and that the man dropped her mother off at a Braum’s. However, detectives on the case would not confirm that information.

“I’ve talked to the detectives, and they said that they contacted the guy that picked her up from the hospital, and he said he dropped her off at Braum’s and forgot to go back and pick her up,” Clayton told the Huffington Post.

The last reported sighting of Cantrell was at Braum’s at 12:20 p.m., after an individual told police they spotted the woman.

Cantrell’s vehicle was left in the parking lot at the health center.

Cantrell has three children, ages 12 to 19, and two stepchildren, reported the Huffington Post.

Clayton said her mother isn’t likely to take off without telling someone.

In the meantime, her family isn’t giving up hope that she’ll be found. They are asking for help finding their mother.

Police are also asking anyone who might have seen Cantrell or with any information on her whereabouts to report it at (918)423-1212.

