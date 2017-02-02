× Police: Fatalities, DWI Arrests Increased During One Year In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Those at the Fayetteville Police Department have released their annual traffic report for 2016 and stated in that, fatality collisions and arrests in connection with driving while intoxicated have increased.

Overall, traffic collisions increased from 2015 to 2016, according to the police department.

Fatality collisions increased by 250 percent, according to the police department. There were two fatality collisions during 2015 and seven during 2016.

Also, injury and property damage collisions have increased. Both increased by about seven percent, the report states.

Total traffic collisions in the city increased as well.

Citations for traffic violations decreased for the most part. Citations issued for speeding and careless driving decreased by about 22 percent, according to the police department. Citations for reckless driving, no insurance, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to have proper child restraints also decreased.

Arrests in connection with driving while intoxicated increased by more than 12 percent, with 98 additional people arrested on suspicion of the charge in 2016 as compared to 2015, the report states.