Police: Man Convicted Of Two DWIs Faces Third

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Christopher D. Dunn, 23, of Bonanza was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated for the third time and driving with a suspended license for previously driving while intoxicated.

An officer stopped Dunn after he reportedly saw Dunn driving across the center line.

Dunn’s blood/alcohol content level registered .14 percent at the scene, according to police.

Dunn was convicted of the first two DWIs, according to police. In Arkansas, a fourth DWI results in a felony charge and the person arrested most likely will face time in prison.