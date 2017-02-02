Police Search For Serial Bank Robbery Suspects Connected To Robberies In Arkansas And Texas

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police say they are looking for two serial bank robbery suspects who are believed to be responsible for up to seven bank robberies in Texas and Arkansas.

The Dallas Police Department said seven robberies were in the Dallas area and one was in Fort Smith. In all of the robberies, the suspects demanded money verbally, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

“In most of the robberies, the suspects disclosed hand guns,” said Thomas Castro with the Dallas Police Department. “In the last two offenses, the suspects have fired shots in the bank. To date nobody has been injured.”

This is a list of the serial bank robbery locations:

February 1 – Bank of Texas 4262 Live Oak Dallas, Texas

January 24 – UMB Bank – 4228 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas

January 23 – BBVA Compass – 6240 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas

January 4 – UMB Bank – 4228 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas

December 29 – Bank of Texas – 4262 Live Oak Street, Dallas, Texas

December 20 – Chambers Bank – 4418 Towson Avenue, Fort Smith, Arkansas

December 16 – Chase Bank – 6310 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas

December 14 – Capital One Bank – 3647 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas

December 14 – Wells Fargo Bank – 4301 Lovers Lane, University Park, Texas

December 12 – Bank of America – 4023 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas

North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved. If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, you are asked to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477. All tips remain anonymous.