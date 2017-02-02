Tiny Homes Fad Reaches Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Some homeowners are going small to save big.

A trend to minimize belongings and get down to bear essentials while saving some serious money has made its way to Northwest Arkansas. You may have seen a show or two on HGTV or FYI, people leaving there 3,000 square foot homes for a much smaller space.

One Northwest Arkansas woman is serious about downsizing in every way. She has a tiny car, two tiny dogs and a tiny house. Shirley Manchant was the first resident to move in to the first tiny home development in Rogers.

“It takes some planning and re-planning in your house, but when you almost get it like how you want, you are very pleased.” Shirley said. Shirley and her two chihuahua's are comfortably living in their new cabin themed 400 sq. foot home.

Just how do you fit you're entire life into a home six times small than the average american home?

“You have to go vertical when you’re in a tiny house, you have to plan vertically because you don’t have a lot of space," Shirley said. She has lined the top of her kitchen cabinets with some of her favorite collectibles.

With six times less space, there's a price tag to match. According the U.S. 2010 Census, the median price for a new home is roughly $221,000, but a turn key tiny home costs anywhere from $40,000 to $50,000.

Dave Gallo, owner of the tiny house community Eagles Homes on Olive said that once someone takes a tour, it's hard for them to pass up on the deal.