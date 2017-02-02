× Two Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service Nabbed By Authorities In Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — The two were arrested Wednesday (Feb. 1) afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service Western District of Arkansas, along with the Huntsville Police Department.

The two were wanted on felony warrants out of Tulsa County, Okla., for warrants, and were thought to be in the Huntsville area, according to a news release.

Jernagan was wanted on an aggravated assault warrant with a deadly weapon for stabbing someone. Authorities have not released the name of the person she reportedly stabbed, according to the news release. Shackleford was wanted for concealing stolen property.

The two were found and arrested at a residence in Huntsville. They were booked into the Washington County Detention Center where they remained Thursday (Feb. 2) without bond. They are waiting to be extradited to Oklahoma, the release states.

The investigation was a joint matter between the U.S. Marshals Service Western District of Arkansas and the Northern District of Oklahoma.