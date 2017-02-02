Woman Wanted In Connection With Fort Smith Fraud Case

Posted 10:18 am, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53AM, February 2, 2017

fs-fraud-case-suspect-2-2FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a woman in connection with a fraud case, according to a news release.

The woman is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 25 and 35, with brown hair, according to police.

Police began investigating after a Van Buren woman reported her wallet was lost or stolen while she shopped at Central Mall, the release states. After the wallet went missing, she noticed someone made several fraudulent purchases using one of her credit cards.

The purchases happened at several businesses in Fort Smith and Oklahoma, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5100 or 78-CRIME.

