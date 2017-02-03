× Couple Allegedly Stole $25,000 In Jewelry, Cash From Residents At Rogers Retirement Center

ROGERS (KFSM) — A couple accused of stealing more than $25,000 worth of valuables from individuals at a Rogers retirement home was arrested last week.

Kyle Knappenberger, 22, and Savannah Marks, 22, are facing multiple felony charges of residential burglary and theft of property, according to a probable cause affidavit.

There were multiple burglaries from residential units of Apple Blossom Retirement Center reported between Jan. 21-26.

On Friday (Jan. 27) police responded to a suspicious person complaint at Apple Blossom, after a caller said there was a man who was behaving oddly, walking up to residents and knocking on doors. The affidavit states that an employee at the center took the man, later identified as Knappenberger, upstairs and he pretended to ask about job opportunities and he appeared to be intoxicated on something.

When questioned, Knappenberger told deputies he was at the facility to visit his girlfriend’s grandmother. However, he said he didn’t know the woman’s name, and he seemed to be acting strange.

The affidavit states that Knappenberger was wearing gold necklaces, which one of the resident’s later identified as one of the items that was stolen.

Marks was also at the facility, and she said she was visiting her grandmother, according to the affidavit. However, after questioning, officers said they suspected Marks was going to eat with her grandmother while Knappenberger sneaked into rooms and stole property. They suspected that Marks was texting Knappenberger about employees’ movements.

During a search of Knappenberger’s vehicle, deputies found more goods that had been reported as stolen. Many of the items were pieces of jewelry, like necklaces, rings and earrings.

Officers found that Knappenberger and Marks had been taking the items to a cash-for-gold shop, and they were able to recover several other pawned items, the affidavit states.

Residents were able to identify several of their missing items, which had an estimated value well over $25,000.

Both Knappenberger and Marks were arrested and taken to the Benton County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.