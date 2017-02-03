× Fayetteville Police Searching For Three Suspects In Armed Family Dollar Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery at a Fayetteville Family Dollar on Thursday (Feb. 2).

Three suspects armed with handguns entered the Family Dollar on S. School Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to a department press release.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, then ran out of the business heading southwest.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: African-American male wearing a black hoodie with a purple Nike logo, black pants, and a black bandanna that covered his face.

Suspect 2: African-American male wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray Nike sweatpants with the logo on the left leg, and a red bandanna that covered his face.

Suspect 3: Biracial male wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt with a black hoodie underneat, dark gray pants, white shoes, a black bag, and a white bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information about the thefts or suspects should contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.