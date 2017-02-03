× Fort Smith Police Investigate Reported Drive-By Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a reported drive-by shooting that occurred on Thursday (Feb. 2).

Fort Smith police responded to North 16th And North B Streets shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Thursday to investigate a vehicle accident, according to a press release.

The driver of the vehicle told police he had crashed his car into a fire hydrant while fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting, the release states. The man said he hear a loud pop while he was in the backyard of his home, which is located in North 17th Street. He said he didn’t realize it was a gunshot until he heard a second shot being fired, which is when he saw a green, older-model Chevrolet Tahoe drive down a nearby alley.

The man told officers that he ran inside his home, and then returned to his car shortly afterward, which is when the individual in the Tahoe fired another shot at him that his the vehicle on the front driver’s side corner post.

The man said he drove away, and the Tahoe followed him. The release states that the man said he swerved to avoid a collision with the Tahoe, which is when he crashed into the fire hydrant.

Investigators did not find any shell casings at the scene or at the home.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or call 78-CRIME.