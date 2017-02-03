Garrett’s Blog: Dry Conditions Continue Into Weekend

Posted 4:49 pm, February 3, 2017
This picture is from Larry Wolfrum in Lake Ludwig out towards Clarksville, Arkansas. He said the area they’re standing is usually above his head when the lake is full!

The latest drought monitor continues to show “Extreme Drought” conditions from the Fort Smith area east into the River Valley.

Although dry in NW Arkansas it does appear that conditions improve as you travel north into Benton County.

Five-day precipitation forecasts show minimal rain in our area for the upcoming week.

There’s a chance for a few light showers on Saturday afternoon and then a chance for a thunderstorm or two on Monday afternoon/evening but neither event looks to make a dent in the ongoing dry conditions across the area.

