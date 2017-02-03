Garrett’s Blog: Low Rain Chances This Weekend

Posted 8:59 pm, February 3, 2017, by
image-3

image-2

The chances for rain continue to dwindle with only the small chance for a few passing showers on Saturday afternoon and evening and primarily across the River Valley and locations south of I40.

image-5

Futurecast shows plenty of clouds and breezy south winds on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.

image-3

The latest data shows a few spotty showers around 4pm on Saturday; rainfall amounts are expected to remain light.

Beyond this, a few showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Monday.

-Garrett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s