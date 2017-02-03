× Garrett’s Blog: Low Rain Chances This Weekend

The chances for rain continue to dwindle with only the small chance for a few passing showers on Saturday afternoon and evening and primarily across the River Valley and locations south of I40.

Futurecast shows plenty of clouds and breezy south winds on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.

The latest data shows a few spotty showers around 4pm on Saturday; rainfall amounts are expected to remain light.

Beyond this, a few showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Monday.

-Garrett