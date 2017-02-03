‘Giving Tree’ Unveiled At Local Clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A local health clinic unveiled a new project aimed at commemorating its donors.

Five Northside High School students worked together to complete the beautiful work known as 'The Giving Tree' housed inside the Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith.

Tim Hearn, Good Samaritan Clinic's Chairman of the Board, said, "This will be a growing tree. We will continually add names of donors."

The clinic's donor relations manager and giving manager came up with the idea.

"They wanted to paint in this hallway and put so we could recognize some of our donors over the years and show how our tree is growing."

The students said they saw the painting process as a bonding experience. Some of them do art, some of them do theater and four of them are in the same class.

Donors were given leaf-shaped plaques to place on the tree.

"We're starting out with the trunk of the tree, with some of our key donors, like our health care community, Mercy Hospital, and Sparks Hospital."

Those donors help what the clinic calls, 'the working poor.'

"We see people who have no insurance or are under insured and are unable to obtain health care access any other way."

Thanks to them, the clinic can provide care to those that need it.