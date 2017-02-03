× Greenwood Police Raising Funds Today Only For Displaced Tornado Victims

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Police are accepting donations today only for those who recently fell victim to the devastating tornado in Mississippi.

Anyone is encouraged to bring a monetary donation of whatever they can to the Greenwood Police Department.

Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. The donations will be taken to Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday (Feb. 3), and given to those who are in need as a result of the tornado.

Four deaths and several injuries were reported among the 48,000 Hattiesburg residents. The deadly EF3 tornado roared through the city and caused significant structural damage.