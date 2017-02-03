Local Boy Scouts Prepare To Host Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Boy Scouts will be collecting canned goods next Saturday (Feb. 11) at Northwest Arkansas Harps grocery stores. The items will be distributed to food banks in the area.

"From eight to 12 actually next Saturday and they'll be able to drop off food and then all of those packs and troops take it different organizations and hand them out," den leader Matt Morningstar said.

If you happen to visit a Harps store but forget your bag of canned good - the scouts will have you covered.

"They'll be offering a sack if they would like to to go in and fill up that bag and then check it out and then bring it back to them as they leave they gather all that together and the pack gets together and the parents and they bring it to one of the drop offs points," Morningstar said.

The scouts have chosen this community service act to celebrate the Boy Scouts 102nd birthday. They hope to raise over 1,000 pounds of canned food items.