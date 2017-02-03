Local Hospital Decked Out In Red For National Wear Red Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Friday (Feb. 3) is National Wear Red Day. Sparks Hospital is decked out in red for the occasion.

Including Dr. Ramya Suryadevara.

"The physiology of cardiology has really gotten me into it," she said.

While there is a lot of research done on heart health, raising awareness to women's heart health is still a task at hand.

"So mostly women kind of underestimate their health, because they have atypical symptoms."

"Most often, they don't have the typical chest pain going down to the left arm," she continued. "They always think that's what a heart attack is all about, but they can have abnormal symptoms like burning sensation, even just being tired all the time."

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year. Often, it's because the patient delayed check-ups -- not taking the symptoms seriously.

"Because we often see in health that women present to the hospitals really late into symptoms, like two weeks after, and the damage has already done."

Symptoms include mild chest discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness or fatigue.

The goal of National Wear Red Day is to bring awareness to what may not seem obvious.