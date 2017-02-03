Local Teacher Explains Executive Orders To International Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- President Trump's executive orders have stirred up conversation over the past two weeks. Some teachers in our area are facing the difficult task of explaining the current political climate to their immigrant and refugee students.

"There are students who are concerned that they or their family members will be taken away," Har-Ber High School teacher Michael Spence said.

Spence said his students have become concerned as news about anti-immigration executive orders spreads over major news networks and social media.

Spence said some of his male students have found a unique way to cope with the stress.

"Sometimes they'll say well if I don't see you Monday its because Donald Trump came and got me."

While some of his students are questioning their future in America, a few students were worried about their teachers.

"They were actually concerned that we would be losing our jobs because they would all be going away, so I just reassured them to don't worry about us. We won't lose our jobs and you're not all going away" Spence said.

Har-Ber administration has also encouraged students to speak up about their issues and questions they may have regarding the new administration.