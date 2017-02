× Motorcyle And Car Collide On Don Tyson Parkway In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A car and motorcycle were involved in an accident in Springdale on Friday night (Feb. 3).

The accident took place at Highway 71 and Don Tyson Parkway between 6 and 7 p.m.

An officer with the Springdale police said the driver of the car was not injured and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.