× Power Restored To Most Fayetteville Residents After Car Hits Power Pole

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — According to SWEPCO, most of the power has been restored in Fayetteville after a car hit a power pole around 3:45 Friday morning (Feb. 3) on Rockwood Trail and North Mission Boulevard.

Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools said power has been restored to Vandergriff, McNair and Root Schools. Wilbourn added, “As power was not restored at schools until approximately 6:15 a.m., students and staff should dress warmly, as the heat was off in the buildings for a couple of hours and classrooms may be cold this morning.”