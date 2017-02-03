Run Held In Memory Of Woman Hit While Running On Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) – Friends and family ran Friday (Feb. 3) in memory of Jennifer Bikel who was hit by a car last year when she was running on the Razorback Greenway in front of Village on the Creeks in Rogers.

Kelly Sikorski was Jennifer’s twin and said this run is all about honoring her memory.

“We hoped that putting flowers down and showing her picture would remind motorists to be more careful. That we are sharing the roads there with not only runners, bikers and walkers,” Sikorski said.

Sikorski said seeing the crowd warms her heart and means a lot to her.

“When something like this happens to you, you aren't sure if the year following people are going to remember it in the same way but I've been just amazed by the number of friends that have come out to support her,” she said.

Look signs with arrows were installed at the entrances of the shopping center after the incident. A non-profit called Travel with Care NWA was formed in hopes to make drivers more aware in the area.

“Awareness and education is such an important factor. You've got all types and all walks of people out and about whether behind the wheel or getting out to do exercise and just the safety factor,” outreach coordinator Bonnie Adams said.

Adams said as drivers we sometimes get on autopilot and don't pay attention to our surroundings and they want to change that.

“To make eye contact with drivers and those sorts of things are just paramount to being able to continue to be out walking and running and cycling and driving,” Adams said.

They plan on having this run every year in her memory. Travel with Care NWA will be having a fundraiser called Winter Warm-Up on February 11th.