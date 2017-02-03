Super Bowl Grilling Tips And Recipes From 5NEWS This Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) -- Many football fans will participate in some weekend festivities leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

To make sure you have the perfect party dish, our 5NEWS crew and LongHorn Steakhouse Managing Partner, Rober Balestrino, are serving up some great recipes and grilling tips for the Super Bowl showdown.

Grilled White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse

Grilled mushroom caps stuffed with cheddar and herbs.

Ingredients

Mushrooms:

12 fresh button mushrooms, large

1/4 of a cup of melted butter

1/2 cup of Provolone cheese, shredded

1/4 cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

6 ounces of garlic chive cream cheese

3 tablespoons of seasoned Parmesan Bread Crumbs

Salt

Pepper

Fresh parsley, chopped

Parmesan Bread Crumbs

2 Tablespoons of grated parmesan

2 Tablespoons of melted butter

1/4 cup panko of bread crumbs

Directions:

In a stainless steel bowl combine 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of melted butter and panko bread crumbs. Toss until evenly combined and coated in the butter. Set aside.

Remove stems from the mushrooms, leaving the caps intact.

Rinse mushrooms lightly under cold running water and drain well.

Place mushrooms in a medium bowl, add ¼ of cup of melted butter and mix to coat.

Place mushrooms on the grill (cap side down) for 1 to 2 minutes.

Turn the mushrooms over and repeat until grill marks appear.

Remove from the grill and place in an 8x8 (or similarly sized) casserole dish.

In a medium bowl, stir together half of the provolone cheese, ¼ cup of White Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, salt and pepper.

Fill each mushroom generously with cream cheese mixture.

Top mushrooms with remaining provolone cheese and parmesan bread crumbs.

Roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown and cheese is melted.

Sprinkle with parsley, and enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

Smoked Sausage and Cheese Board

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Winter Peak Season Menu

Pork sausage and crispy fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.

Ingredients

2 cups of smoked pork sausage

2 cups of fried cheese curds

1 bottle of light- or medium-bodied lager

2 eggs

2 ½ cups of flour

½ cup of corn starch

½ teaspoon of baking powder

¼ cup of canola oil

½ cup of spicy pickles

½ cup of Dijon mustard

Directions:

Cut pork sausages into bite-size pieces, and bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Whisk eggs in a medium bowl, then add beer.

Mix in 1 ½ cups of flour, baking powder salt to taste.

Place 1 cup of flour in a separate bowl. Coat cheese curds in flour, then dip in batter.

Heat ½ cup of canola oil in a skillet on medium-high heat.

Fry cheese curds in batches, being careful not to crowd the pan.

When curds are golden brown in color, remove from oil with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate.

Place pork sausages on a serving board with the fried cheese curds.

Serve with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.

Recipe serves four.

Perfectly Grilled Ribeye

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Signature Outlaw Ribeye

Ingredients

4 18-oz. bone-in ribeye steaks

3 tablespoons of salt

1 tablespoon of pepper

1 tablespoon of granulated onion powder

1 tablespoon of granulated garlic powder

Directions:

Clean and spray oil your grill, heat to 550 degrees F.

Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.

Place seasoned steaks on grill. Grill to your desired degree of doneness.

Remove steaks from grill.

Plate each steak and enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Steakhouse Burger

From the Executive Chefs at LongHorn Steakhouse

Ingredients

4 half-pound burgers (75/25)

4 slices of white cheddar cheese

4 brioche burger buns

1 large tomato, sliced

1 red onion, sliced into rounds

2 tablespoons of butter

12 pickle slices

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Clean and oil your grill grates with cooking spray, close the grill lid and heat to 550 degrees F.

If you didn’t purchase your burger patties already formed, form the meat into four equal sized half-pound patties, then season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Place burgers on grill and cook to your liking.

Spread butter on both sides of burger buns evenly (optional). Place on grill for one minute.

In final minute of grilling, top each burger with sliced Vermont white cheddar cheese.

Remove burgers and buns from grill.

Place perfectly grilled burger on bun, cheese side up, then top with lettuce, tomato slices, red onion slices, pickles or any of your favorite toppings.

Enjoy!

Recipe serves four.