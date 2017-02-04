× Arkansas DL Coach Rory Segrest Let Go

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas has fired defensive line coach Rory Segrest. Segrest has been with the Razorbacks football program for three seasons as the defensive line coach.

This is the second assistant coach to leave the program since the end of the season. Former Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith left for the same job position at Minnesota in January. Arkansas is now down to two assistant defensive coaches.

Reports say that one reason behind the firing stems from the decision to shift from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense. The Razorbacks defense struggled this past season, especially against the run. The Hogs finished 94th in rush defense after finishing 12th in each of the previous two years.

Below is a statement from Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema on former defensive line coach Rory Segrest.

Coach Bielema Statement

“After reviewing the 2016 season and starting the transition to a new defense, I have decided to go in a different direction with our defensive line coach position. I want to thank Rory for his hard work and contributions on defense and special teams over the last three years. I wish he and his family nothing but the best in the future.”