Fossil Cove Brewing Co. Hosts Annual Winter Beer Fest

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)-- The cold and cloudy weather didn't stop beer lovers from trying some of the best craft brews in the region Saturday (Feb. 4).

Beer lovers were in for a big treat as Fossil Cove invited more than 35 local and regional breweries to sample their specialty flavors.

Frost Festers piled under tents with their sample-size glasses, and at each tent they found something different to spark their palate.

"My favorite part is finding that one new beer that does it for you," said Andrew Media. He and his group of friends planned to try every beer, at each tent, at least twice.

For second-timer Keaton Smith developing a strategy was key for a successful beer festival experience.

"I look for the shortest lines for quickest return on investment and I like to try the beers that aren't as readily available here locally. I like new things," said Keaton.

More than 300 people came out for this year's Frost Fest and Fossil Cove hopes for an even bigger turnout next year.

Some of the money collected will go to Apple Seed's Teaching Farm located at 2648 Old Wire Road in Fayetteville.

The non-profit was established in 2014, and occupies more than 5,000 square feet of gardens, an outdoor classroom and garden-based programs to students in an effort to better serve the needs of a growing community and provide organic produce.