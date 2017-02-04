× Missouri Stuns Arkansas, Snaps 13-Game Losing Streak

COLUMBIA (KFSM)- After a convincing victory against Alabama on Wednesday, Arkansas couldn’t follow up with another SEC win on Saturday, falling to Missouri 83-78 on the road. Missouri hadn’t won a game since December, accumulating a 13-game losing streak. But, the victory against the Hogs not only snapped the streak, it also was their first conference win of the season.

Arkansas’ Daryl Macon was able to make the first move of the game, but the Tigers (6-16, 1-9) took over from there. The Razorbacks had eight turnovers int he first half. Also, Missouri had one of their best shooting performances of the season in the first half, shooting 62-percent, to lead the Hogs 47-34 at halftime.

The Razorbacks were able to pull the game closer in the second-half. They used a 20-6 run in the second to cut the deficit to just one point towards the end of the game. But, turnovers plagued the Hogs. In total Missouri was able to score 19 points on 17 Arkansas turnovers.

Arkansas ( 17-6, 6-4) will face Vanderbilt next back at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.