Open Signups for The Fayetteville Mardi Gras Parade

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Signups are open for the 26th annual Fayetteville Mardi Gras parade. 5NEWS anchor Bryan Shawver sat down a few organizers to hear more on what is expected and how people can get involved.
