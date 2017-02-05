× Garrett’s Blog: This Week’s Weather

The week starts warm and windy for most of us with high temperatures on their way into the upper 60s to low 70s.

There will be a chance for a handful of severe thunderstorms on Monday evening; likely after sunset. The strongest storms will likely have large hail followed by a damaging wind risk. Tornado risk isn’t zero but it’s still low.

Expect lots of sunshine this week. Tuesday will be the nicest day with near record temperatures and full sunshine.

By Wednesday cooler weather arrives but the temperatures will moderate into the weekend and early next week.

The next chance for rain after Monday appears to be next Sunday. This rain could affect the Fort Smith Marathon depending on the timing of the front which has yet to be worked out.

-Garrett