George H.W. Bush Delivers Super Bowl Coin Toss

HOUSTON (CBS) — Former President George H.W. Bush arrived to Super Bowl LI with his wife Barbara to deliver the ceremonial coin toss almost a week after leaving the hospital due to a battle with pneumonia.

The 92-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Houston on January 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing. He was then moved into the Intensive Care Unit, where doctors inserted a breathing tube and used a ventilator for assistance.

The former president slowly regained his strength through the weeks and showed significant progress.

Barbara Bush was also admitted to the same hospital just four days after her husband. The 91-year-old former First Lady was treated for bronchitis and discharged last Monday.

The couple’s 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential pairing in American history.