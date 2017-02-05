Local Church App Reaches Super Bowl Players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- It's been downloaded more than 250 million times, the Life.Church bible app, YouVersion is catching the attention of some big name athletes.

"I wake up in the morning, I just grab my phone, go on the app and I can read it before I get out of bed," New England Patriots safety, Devin McCourty said.

"Boom, read the scripture of the day," Atlanta Falcons fullback, Patrick Dimarco said. "It's just really a unique way to kind of dig into the word."

Pastor, Johnny Roberts said these NFL players are using and sharing the app.

"Oh, it's incredible to see," Roberts said. "We know it's reaching all over the globe, but then to have guys who are professional athletes using the app, and sharing it day in and day out. Their platform is so big and to know God's word is impacting them and thus it will be impacting everyone around the, that's cool."

Users said the free app is easy to use and offers some unique features.

"You can get on a schedule," Roberts said. "For the first time seven years ago, I read through the entire bible in a year and I've done it ever since. It just makes it easy to engage in God's word wherever you're at. It will actually read the bible to you, as well."

Both Super Bowl teams have quite a few players who use the app daily.

"I meet up with somebody and we're just talking about the word and all of a sudden, a verse hits us and we have to find it someplace to get more context," New England Patriots safety, Jordan Richards said.

For Life.Church members, they now have something in common with this year's Super Bowl players.

"It makes me feel a little bit like a celebrity," church member, Chukwukere Ekeh said. "Tom Brady is probably out there using the same bible app I'm using; it's cool. It's good to know it connects to people no matter what age, profession, or income level."

The YouVersion app was created entirely by Life.Church and has been downloaded worldwide.

Also in spirit of the big game, the church incorporated commercials into its sermon, translating them into biblical meanings.