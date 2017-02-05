Luke Bryan, Schuyler Sisters Of “Hamilton” Deliver Pre-Game Super Bowl Performance

HOUSTON (CBSNews) — Luke Bryan and the Schuyler sisters of “Hamilton” — Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones — started Super Bowl LI off on a high note with performances of the national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” respectively.

The “Hamilton” stars changed a lyric in “America the Beautiful” to mention women, singing, “And crown thy good with brotherhood — and sisterhood — from sea to shining sea.”

The tweak did not go unnoticed by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who tweeted, “AND SISTERHOOD,” along with a photo of the three women on stage.

The “Hamilton” stars were followed by country star Luke Bryan, who tweeted a photo of himself at Houston’s NRG stadium before he sang, saying, “Grateful to be here with everyone.”

Bryan sang a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” garnering praise from his peers.