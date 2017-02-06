﻿Bayer Launches Campaign Bringing Awareness To Fort Smith Heart Attack Statistics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith has one of the highest heart attack rates in the nation, so Bayer Aspirin is launching a campaign in our area to raise awareness.

“I don't know how they keep putting me back together,” Robert Castillo said. “My doctors call me an anomaly. I'm not supposed to be here, but I'm here.”

Castillo has had his share of health issues, including three heart attacks. The first one happened when he was in his 40s.

“It was due to my job,” he explained. “I worked 10-12 hours a day, seven days a week.”

He survived “the widowmaker” in 2012. To prevent future heart attacks, Castillo takes Bayer Aspirin everyday.

“Of all the medicine and all the pills that you take, that's the golden pill,” he said.

Castillo said he’s grateful Bayer is doing something to reduce the heart attack rate across the nation and in Fort Smith. They have launched something called the HeroSmith Campaign.

Smith is the most popular last name in the U.S. with 1,800 households in Fort Smith alone. Dr. Schmidt said they want to make saving lives as common as the name, but anyone can become a HeroSmith by carrying aspirin with them at all times.

“We actually approached every person with the last name ‘Smith’ in Fort Smith and we are sending a HeroSmith kit containing of educational material, how to behave, how to diagnose, what are the symptoms of a heart attack. It contains a Bayer key chain and a $2 off coupon off the purchase of Bayer aspirin,” said Dr. Andre Schmidt, VP and Head of U.S. Medical Affairs of Bayer Consumer Health.

Studies show chewing aspirin during a suspected heart attack, as directed by a doctor, may increase your chance of survival by 23 percent.

“The first and most important thing you have to do if you suspect a heart attack is call 911 and get medical attention immediately,” Dr. Schmidt said.

Bayer is also donating $25,000 to the American Heart Association.

You can learn more here.