Blink-182 Added To Walmart AMP Lineup

Posted 12:15 pm, February 6, 2017, by
blink-182

ROGERS (KFSM) — Blink-182, one of the top punk bands of the ’90s, will be heading to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this spring.

Blink-182 will be taking the stage on Saturday, April 22, according to an AMP press release. The band will be performing with special guests The Naked and Famous and Wavves.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert will range between $31-75.50, and they will go on sale starting Friday (Feb. 10) at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 479-443-5600.

